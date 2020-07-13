Voters register: We’ll make up for lost time at registration centres – EC

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it will make up for time lost at some registration centres where registration delayed on Sunday 12 July 2020 due to activation/network problems.
Some registration centres in the country experienced technical problems as a result of bad network and, therefore, could not start on the stipulated time of 7 am as spelt out by the EC for the commencement of the exercise.
The EC in a statement signed by Mrs Sylvia Annor, Ag. Director Public Affairs noted that “details of the extension for the affected registration centres will be communicated in due course.”
The third phase of the voter registration exercise began on Sunday, 12 July and will end on 17 July 2020.
The EC urged all stakeholders to cooperate with it to make the ongoing registration exercise a success.
