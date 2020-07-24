General News

Voters registration: 50-yr-olds, health workers now part of specilised groups – EC

File photo

The Electoral Commission (EC) has included persons 50 years old and above, health workers and the security personnel to its list of specialised groups in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

“Beginning Saturday 25th July 2020, all applicants who are 50 years and above can visit any of the EC’s District Offices across the country to register for their Voters ID Card,” the Commission said in a release issued on Friday, July 24, 2020.



It added: “the list has also been extended to include health workers and all categories of security personnel, once they are able to show proof of identification.”



The EC said its district offices have registration officers assigned to assist with the process.



The list initially included persons aged 60 years and above, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

These categories of persons have the privilege to register at the various district offices of the Electoral Commission until August 6, 2020, when the exercise ends.



They may also download the registration and guarantor forms from the EC's website, fill same with their details and submit it to the registration to facilitate the registration process for them.





