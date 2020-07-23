Politics

Voters registration: NPP MP's, leaders and officers carry guns around - Kweku Boahen

Deputy National Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kweku Boahen, has cautioned citizens to be careful when dealing with members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Kweku Boahen they have guns on them everywhere they go.



He said the ruling government has interfered with activities of all government institutions especially the security services, the reason they carry protective weapons on them.



"Members of the NPP carry guns along everywhere they go; their officers, MPs and all their leaders..." he told Afia Pokuaa on UTV.



On whether he has evidence to that effect, he said he has been to many polling stations and can testify that they have in their possession guns.

"Immediately you talk to them they easily tell you they have their licensed guns in their cars...what at all are they doing with their guns in their cars? Every NPP big shot has a gun in their Landcruiser...we have to do away with this kind of intimidation in our politics...this is what the Peace Council has to talk to the government about..." he added.



Listen to Kweku Boahen in the video below





