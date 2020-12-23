Votes of candidates in Techiman South results exceed total valid votes - Kwaku Azar

Lawyer, Professor Stephen Asare

A professor of law and accounting, Stephen Asare, popularly known Kwaku Azar has raised mathematical questions over the publication of the Techiman South presidential results which was declared by the Electoral Commission.

The outspoken lawyer is wondering why the total votes the candidates got were far more than the total valid votes cast announced by the EC on the face of its pink sheet.



The lawyer although commending the EC wondered why they could make such an error.



The EC has posted all the Presidential Pink Sheets online. This is transparency at its best. I think it is unprecedented.



Kudos.



I struggle to understand some of the numbers though. Take, for instance, Techiman South where Nana got 46,379 votes and Mahama got 52,034.





When I add those votes, I get 98,413 votes. However, the form also says total valid ballots is 97,227.



I am struggling to understand how the sum of the valid votes acquired by the two candidates (98,413) exceed total valid ballots (97,227).



In fact, when I add the votes obtained by all candidates I get 99,436, which of course exceeds the total valid ballots of 97,227.



However, the total votes obtained by all the candidates is equal to the total votes cast.

