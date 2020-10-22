Voting Mahama or Akufo Addo will be a great mistake – JOY

Independent vice-presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah has argued that a decision by Ghanaian electorates to vote former President John Dramani Mahama back to power or maintain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be a great mistake.

Though he believes the two have contributed fairly to the country’s development, he insists they ought to exit the scene for other formidable candidates.



Addressing the media during a press briefing in Accra, October 20, 2020, the independent vice-presidential candidate said “In this election, I normally say that your vote is your wisdom. Yes, former presidents, they’ve done all their bid, and definitely by January 7, 2021, Nana Addo is also going to be another former president it has to happen.”



Mr Osei Yeboah said, “…But for us, a nation to allow former president Mahama or Nana Addo to continue will be the biggest mistake that as a nation we’ll be making.”



In an attempt to explain how he, together with his presidential candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker were going to form their government in case there are chosen by Ghanaian electorates, he remarked that political parties do not form a government.

He said, “…We also need to understand that as a nation it is not the political parties that form government but it is the person that we call president that forms government and so we have no issues with the political parties, NPP or NDC…”



My Osei Yeboah also expressed confidence about his chances of emerging victorious after the polls.



“Give us the opportunity to unite our nation and we know that the days ahead we’re going to launch ourselves formerly and the reasons we came together…and make no mistake history is about to be made,” he noted.





