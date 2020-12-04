Voting for Mahama is an unforgivable offense – Gabby

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Leading Member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has observed that voting for Former President John Dramani Mahama is an unforgivable offence.

He is of the view there should be no reason to make someone want to vote for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC on December 7.



He, has, therefore, called on party faithful to block every avenue that will be available to push someone to even think of voting for John Dramani Maham and the NDC.

Making this known in a post on social media with reference to “give me money else I will vote for Mahama campaign”, he called on members of the NPP to as a matter of urgency settle beggars on the street so that they will vote massively for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I beg, this beggar is threatening to do the unforgivable. Just drop him some loose change! He might not mean it though, but not worth the chance. I must say, he is pretty clever. He knows to issue such a threat to vote Akufo-Addo wouldn’t generate any serious income. A creative marketing ploy if you ask me.”