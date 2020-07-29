Politics

Voting for NDC will be the greatest mistake ever – NPP’s Gideon Boako

Gideon Boako, is the spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Mr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said any attempt by Ghanaians to give back the governance of the country to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will spell doom for the economy.

According to him, electorates should cast their minds back to what he describes as the abysmal performance of the former John Mahama-led government before they make the mistake of voting for the NDC.



Speaking on Eyewitness News, Gideon Boako indicated that the erratic power supply suffered by Ghanaians under the NDC is enough justification to prove Mr. Mahaha’s inability to manage the country.



“For five years, Ghanaians were subjected to dumsor. For five years, Ghanaians lived in darkness. No one can tell me that it was just when President Akufo-Addo became President and then we had excess capacity overnight and therefore the lights are on."

"We are only trying to be the man who is trying to apply the soothing balm in the midst of excruciating pain. Every Ghanaian knows that the dumsor they were plunged into was as a result of the mismanagement and incompetence of the economy.”



“The new leadership that is committed to providing enough electricity to the people has injected enough capital into electricity management and brought in some level of efficiency. Ghanaians are seeing results."



"The NDC must admit that Ghanaians voted for change, and indeed they have seen the change in their lives and it is important the team that has brought massive change overnight to Ghanaians is giving the chance to continue the good work they are doing."he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.