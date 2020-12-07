Voting progresses peacefully in Techiman North constituency

File photo : Voting Booth

Voting in the Techiman North Constituency, one of the notorious election hotspots in the Bono East Region, proceeded on Monday smoothly without any incident.

During a visit by the GNA around 1230 hours, voting was progressing and there was relative peace at many polling stations at Tuobodom, the constituency capital.



As many as 53,481 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot in the presidential and parliamentary elections which started in the constituency at exactly 0700 hours without hitches.

Security operatives and political party agents were present at all the polling stations visited, while expectant voters were sighted in queues waiting patiently to cast their ballots.



Some of the electorates told the GNA they arrived at the polling stations as early as possible to enable them to cast their ballots and attend to their normal activities.