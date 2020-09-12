Politics

Voting ‘skirt and blouse’ in December polls not wise - Nana Addo to Odumase residents

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to residents in Odumase to rescind their decision to vote ‘skirt and blouse’ in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary election.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of Odumase-Kwatire during an inspection of an ongoing road project in the Odumase-Kwatire-Adenta-Badu, the president said it would not be proper for the voters in the area to vote in that matter.



He was responding to rumours of a plot to vote out the Sunyani West MP Ignatius Baffour-Awuah who is also the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.



The president described the MP and Minister as one of his best ministers who deserve four more years to continue with his good works.



The president told the gathering he [President Akufo-Addo] would need more parliamentarians in the majority to help him executive his policie4s hence the need for them to vote massively for him and his parliamentary candidate.



He also touted his [Nana Addo’s] achievements saying he has demonstrated trust, competence and delivered on his campaign promises and so, ”I deserve four more years to do more”.

He asked the residents if his achievements were not evident for them to see stressing, ”are you not satisfied with what I have achieved? I would appeal to you to give me four more years to do more. As for the skirt and blouse, we do not want to see that in Odumase. You need to vote massively for my parliamentary candidate and also vote massively for me,” he added.



President Akuf-Addo reiterated at the gathering that by September 30, 2020, all customers of defunct DKM would be paid in full their deposits.



According to him, all the processes leading to the payment are being finalised with some already paid.



He accused former President Mahama of messing the economy and creating the challenges that confronted the banking sector but quickly added his [Nana Addo’s] competence has helped to sustain the economy.



He commended Ghanaians for voting wisely in 2016 and further admonished them to do same come December 7, 2020 so the gains made under the NPP would be protected.

