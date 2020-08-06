General News

WASSCE 2020: There will be no room for examination malpractice - CHASS to students

This year's WASSCE commenced on July 20, 2020, with a total of 313,837 candidates

President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Alhaji Yacoub A.B. Abubarkar says secondary school teachers have equipped students with all the knowledge needed to write their exit examination successful, adding that there will be no room for exams malpractice in this year’s WASSCE.

Mr Abubarkar speaking in an interview with www.ghanaweb.com charged all WASSCE candidates to dedicate their time to their books rather than focusing on leaked exams questions popularly known as “appor” or any assistance from invigilators.



On Monday, August 3, 2020, some final year students of the Tweneboa Kodua SHS vandalized school properties to register their displeasure for the “strict” nature of invigilators during their exams. Similar cases were recorded in some schools where students bitterly complained about the sitting arrangement which they say hindered them from cheating.



“It is left with the students to sit down and study what they have been given, coupled with all the textbooks that were given by the government, they should be able (on the average) to go and write these papers and pass and move on with their lives.”



On the back of the alleged leakage of Monday’s Integrated Science 1 & 2 papers which was described as “fake versions” by WAEC, he assured the public that authorities are working around the clock to ensure that all loopholes are closed to prevent any possible leakage. Adding that; any teacher who might be indicted in the investigations will be dealt with accordingly.

“CHASS is working very closely with WAEC… we have information about some links which are connected to these “appor” and we have given it out to WAEC and we expect that they will pursue it and appropriate actions taken,” he said.



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in a statement issued on August 1, 2020, cautioned all stakeholders to be circumspect in putting out information on the examinations.



“The Council is very vigilant and has alerted the BNI, CID and the National Security about the threats posed by these groups. The Council assures all its stakeholders that it has put in place all the necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020.”

