WASSCE clashes: CHASS calls for the provision of security for teachers

Ghana Police Service. File photo

Following recent reports of clashes between final year students and teachers in some senior high schools in the ongoing WASSCE exams, the National President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) Alhaji Yacoub Abubarkar has called for the provision of security for teachers.

On August 3, 2020, some agitated WASSCE candidates at the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School in the Ashanti Region vandalised school properties on the basis that invigilators were being “too strict” during the exams.



A similar incident has been reported today, August 6, 2020, at the Bright SHS in Akyem Kukurantumi where students demonstrated against teachers over alleged intimidation by external invigilators during their Social Studies paper.



“We will request that, given the current situation we have, wheresoever there is a school with this type of challenge, it will be good for a number of police personnel to be allowed to stay within the vicinity to ensure that there is peace and calm,” Mr. Abubarkar advised.

He noted that “once the students see that there are few policemen around, it will control their behaviour” to ensure the smooth process at examination centres across the country.



All final year SHS students returned to school in June this year to prepare for their exit exams amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. There were reported cases of the outbreak of the virus in some schools despite the safety protocols that were implemented ahead of school reopening.



The WASSCE which commenced on July 20, 2020, with a total of 313,837 candidates from Ghana will end on September 5, 2020.

