WASSCE leakage: GES statement does not address issue, not reassuring - Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that the statement issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES) on the supposed leakage of the 2020 WASSCE Integrated Science paper does not address the issue, and is not reassuring. He is, therefore, calling on Government to commission an independent investigation into reports of the leakage.

There have been widespread reports of the leakage of the Integrated Science paper scheduled to be taken tomorrow 3rd August 2020. The paper, in PDF, format has been reportedly made accessible on the internet, and has been widely shared on social media.



But the GES, in a statement, denied the leakage of the paper, stating that the paper was fake and assured that the examination is being managed by persons of integrity who would not leak the questions for any reason whatsoever. The statement, however, referred to the paper being discussed as General Paper instead of Integrated Science.



But Mr Ablakwa, who is a former Deputy Minister of Education, said that it was worrying that the statement sought to describe reports of leakages as “normal” annual occurrences, urging Government to work to safeguard the image of Ghana’s education and the sanctity of the certificates of the WASSCE examination.



Many have condemned the reported leakages, accusing the Government of seeking to make the candidates pass the WASSCE for political purposes; to aid the first batch of the Free Senior High Policy beneficiaries to excel.



There are reports that some WASSCE candidates have threatened to not vote for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) if they do not pass their WASSCE examination.

Full statement of Ablakwa:



Many are genuinely and legitimately concerned about the widespread reports of a leaked Integrated Science paper which is casting dark clouds over the credibility of the 2020 WASSCE.



Surprisingly, the GES statement I just read makes the claim that the subject being reported to have leaked is General Paper when everyone knows the matter in issue relates to Integrated Science which is scheduled to be written on Monday. Even more worrying is the attempt by the GES statement to create an impression that annual reports of examination leakage is a normal development. There can be nothing normal or acceptable about examination papers leaking.



The GES statement does not therefore address the fundamental issue, neither does it engender the much needed confidence or reassurance.



It is imperative that Government commissions an independent investigation into these reports and take more proactive steps to safeguard the image of Ghana’s education and the sanctity of certificates issued.

