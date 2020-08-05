General News

WASSCE riots: GES to punish offending students

File photo of students writing a wassce exams

Ghana Education Service (GES) said they will punish any student found guilty in destroying school properties during their protest in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Some final year students, in their protest against strict supervision during the writing of Integrated Science paper on Monday, toppled furniture and food served in the dining hall.



This, according to the Director-General of the GES, Prof Opoku Amankwah, is “unfortunate and disciplinary measures will be melted out to those students involved”.

Speaking in an interview on Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’, hosted by Captain Koda, on Tuesday, August 5, 2020, Prof Opoku Amankwa said those found guilty will be ‘deboardenised’ to serve as deterrent to others.



Some final year students of the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School at Kumawu Juaben Senior High School both in the Ashanti Region on Monday threatened to boycott the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

