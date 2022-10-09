WR public health targets more children for second round Polio Immunization

File photo

Source: GNA

Mr Nicholas Asare Adomako, the Western Regional Coordinator for the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) says the Region increased its targeted population for Poliomyelitis Immunization by five percent in the second phase of the programme.

The marginal increment in the target was because many of the children were now in school and could be directly reached with the dose, unlike the first round where most of the children were on vacation.



The coordinator told the Ghana News Agency that the second phase which takes off from the 6th to10th of October would cover 4,470,68 under five years.



Mr. Adomako said despite some operational challenges encountered in the first round, a 95.3 percent milestone was chalked.

He said more effective strategies had been put across in respect of private school participation, house to house visitation to enable them to exceed even the marginal increased target.



"For us, the reopening of basic schools is a plus to enable us to reach targets and even do more", he added.



Mr. Adomako had, therefore, entreated all parents, caregivers, and private school operators to make this Response Immunization strategy against Polio a success, adding that vaccines are free and safe.