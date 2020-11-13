Wa Naa Pelpuo, others express shock over Rawlings’ death

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Waala Kingdom is among many others in the Upper West Region who expressed their shock over the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings who passed on in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Wa Naa Pelpuo, the sudden demise of the former President in this critical moment that the country was heading towards a major election was a big blow to the country’s democracy.



Wa Naa Pelpuo who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) through his Secretary, Jinpenhi Naa Kadri Ibrahim, said he was saddened by the death of former President Rawlings and called on Ghanaians to take time to reflect on the life journey of such a great man.



He said former President Rawlings created the Upper West Region and extended the national grid to the Region and the provision of the first-ever potable water, among many other remarkable achievements.



In the area of education, the Overlord of the Waala Kingdom mentioned the Wa Polytechnic, the University for Development Studies (UDS) and many other basic school infrastructure.



On governance, Wa Naa Pelpuo described the late former President as a selfless leader who sacrificed a lot to restore Ghana to the democratic path and even after he left office he still held on to his democratic principles by constantly criticizing sitting Presidents on certain democratic principles.



Wa Naa Pelpuo therefore expressed his profound condolences to the wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and the children and the entire family members, and asked God to grant them the necessary strength to carry on.

“One thing we can honour Rawlings with is to ensure the integrity of the elections and ensure that there is peace before, during and after the general elections,” adding that will make Rawlings rest in peace.



Alhaji Yakunu Duogu, a former Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), also expressed shock about the demise of the former President, adding that his contribution to democracy and the general development of the country could not be overemphasized.



Rawlings put an end to coup d’etats in this country and introduced political democracy to the country in 1992, which they were still enjoying in present times.



Alhaji Duogu noted that Rawlings, unlike few of his colleague African Leaders after serving his two terms did not resist to hand over power when in fact many people thought he would have resisted especially that he was to hand over power to an opposition leader.



“Rawlings was selfless, he wasn’t materialistic, and was only bend on making Ghana what it is today,” he said, adding that when he heard the death of such a person, he was devastated.



“In fact, I know many others are equally not happy for loosing such a high profile statesman,” he emphasized.

Mr Bayugo Tanko John, Deputy Regional Culture Coordinator for the Ghana Education Service (GES) noted that “Indeed, Thursday was a black day for the country”.



“I personally admire him for his charismatic leadership; he is one person who frowns on corruption,” he said and stressed that his contributions to the development of the country are indelible.



Former President Rawlings died on Thursday, 12 November 2020, at age 73 after a short ailment.







