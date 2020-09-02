Wa residents give Mahama ecstatic welcome

Click for Market Deals →
Thousands of people on Tuesday night welcomed the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, to the Upper West Regional capital, Wa.
He was met by several thousands of motorbike riders amid joyous songs and dance, and was taken through the principal streets of Wa.
Mr Mahama arrived a day early to embark on a four-day tour of the Upper West Region from Wednesday to Saturday.
He will meet with chiefs, opinion leaders, organised groups and leaders of religious bodies.
The NDC presidential candidate will also address people in various communities during his tour of the Upper West Region.
Mr Mahama is expected to return to Accra on Sunday, ahead of the launch of his party’s manifesto for the 2020 elections.
Already, the NDC’s vice presidential candidate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is on a tour of the Western North Region.
She is also expected to wrap up her tour by the weekend and return to Accra in good time for the NDC’s manifesto launch early next week.
