Wake up before killings get out of hand - Kwaku Azar tells security agencies

US-based Ghanaian Professor of Law, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare

Following the recent cases of murder and attacks in the country, US-based Ghanaian Professor of Law, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare has charged security agencies to take proactive measures before the situation gets out of hand.

According to him, the new addition to the list of unresolved murders in the country is a wakeup call to all law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in order to bring find closure to the rising trend.



Reacting to the gruesome murder of Member of Parliament for Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, Prof Kweku Asare popularly called Prof Kweku Azar said a day barely passes in the country without new cases of murder and robbery attacks.



His post dated October 9, 2020, read in part, “In fact, hardly a day goes by these days without a report of armed robbers attacking, shooting or killing innocent people. The security forces must really wake up before the situation gets completely out of hand.”



While consoling family and constituents of the late MP, he made reference to some similar cases which are still pending police investigations.

He wrote “he was attacked by armed robbers while exercising his right to participate in the political process. On the same day but in an unrelated event, armed robbers also have attacked an NDC team in the Afigya Kwabre District…”



Adding “Two days ago, armed robbers shot and injured a driver of a VIP bus, and two passengers were shot during a midnight raid on the Apedwa-Bunso stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway.”



Per available media reports, the MP was shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim Road when returning from a campaign trip on Friday 9th October 2020 around 1:00am.