Wake up from your slumber – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to Mahama on Biden links

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader has asked the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress not to draw any correlation between Joe Biden’s victory as the 46th President of the United States of America to Ghana’s upcoming elections.

Mahama in his congratulatory message to Biden, indicated his readiness to work with him (Biden) which alludes to his conviction that come December 7, he (Mahama) will win the elections.



The NDC flagbearer of the NDC also expressed his admiration for Biden’s resilience.



“Congratulations US President-elect Joe Biden. Your resilience is admirable.” It’s taken sheer grit and determination to chalk this victory. I look forward to us working together for the mutual benefit of our two countries and for a better world that ensures social justice and sustainable development”.



“The election of incoming VP Kamala Harris has not only shattered the glass ceiling but punched a big hole in it that will inspire the world to follow these footprints of inclusion, representation and unity.”



But in an interview with JoyNews, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs asked Mahama not to be deceived into thinking that Biden’s victory is a good omen for him and the NDC.

“Somebody should wake him up from his slumber. Perhaps it’s one of the attributes of incompetent people. In his slumber he thinks that he can win,” he told JoyNews, Sunday.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that Mahama’s actions rather compare to Trump and not Biden.



He asked John Dramani Mahama to “pack his things and go and rest in pieces.”



“Don’t forget even when they were losing, they were telling Ghanaians that they were in a commanding lead just like Donald Trump did.



“When he was losing, he said his people should rest he has won, John Mahama style. The two of them come from the same stock. So, John should pack his things and go and rest in pieces,” he emphasized.