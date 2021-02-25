Walsh University partners Caroline Group to improve nursing education

Caroline Group CEO, Caroline Esinam Adzogble

Caroline Group, an institution run by 29-year-old Ghanaian educationist, Caroline Esinam Adzogble, has secured a worthy partnership with the Nursing Department of U.S-based Walsh University.

The North Canton, Ohio-based university enrolls approximately 2,700 students and was founded in 1960 by the Brothers of Christian Instruction as a liberal arts college.



The university’s nursing programme is ranked among the Best Nursing Schools by nationprocess.org. With a student-to-teacher ratio of 13:1, graduates from the school have consistently obtained high pass rates on the NCLEX exam.



Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Adzogble said it affirms Caroline Group’s astute education consultancy.



“It is very important for my work as an education consultant to introduce the right kind of universities to not just African students but students all over the world. Walsh University’s nursing programme being ranked as one of the best nursing schools is the biggest takeaway for me.

“As a Christian, I love the strong Catholic background students experience and the graduation outcomes Walsh University has to offer,” she stated.



The Caroline Group is noted as the face of education in Africa.



It has grown to become a foremost international education advising organisation with excellent support strategies for students, international schools as well as other educational stakeholders.



Over the years, the Group has clinched partnerships with top universities and worldclass institutions across the globe.