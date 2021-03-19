Warn your supporters - Yaw Buaben Asamoa to NPP flagbearer aspirants

Communications Director for NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

The Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has hinted at a possible punishment for government appointees who are championing to contest for the flagbearership position of the party.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa has described as “worrying” the high rise of appointees who are busily working cloak-and-dagger to announce their ambition to lead the ‘Elephant’ party in the next election in 2024.



He warned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ that those persons are prone to be sanctioned by the party.



“It’s unfortunate, the President has just started his second term and his budget has just been read. I don’t know why others are busily working on their agenda when they have to serve this government."



“What is their motive? This shows some are not serious to help this government to achieve its aim. The party will not stop anyone from achieving its aim, but the right thing must be done at the right time,” he noted.

The former lawmaker however warned persons with presidential ambition to advise their supporters from flooding social media with campaign posters.



“They should warn their supporters to escape any form of punishment from the party,” he told host Mc Jerry Osei Agyemang.



This follows posters of possible candidates who will be joining the NPP presidential race aside Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and former Railway Minister, Joe Ghartey who political analysts believe will be the main contenders to take over the baton from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.