Was Bawumia booed by NPP delegates in Ajumako Enyan Essiam?

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A video trending on social media in the past few days seem to suggest that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was booed by some members of the New Patriotic Party when his campaign made a stop in the Ejumako Enyan Essuam Constituency.

In the 43-seconds video sighted by GhanaWeb, scores of party members are heard shouting "Away! Away!" in a church auditorium where the vice president and his campaign team were meeting delegates of the party as part of his ongoing flagbearer campaign tour.



While the vice president seemed to be conferring with an official during the confusion, the said official at a point is seen getting up and waving at the crowd to calm down while the MC of the event is also heard urging the crowd to “please remain silent.”



However Ajumako Enyan Essiam branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region has denied reports that the Vice President was the target of boos when he campaigned in the constituency.



According to the party’s constituency secretary, John Yanney, the report is nothing but a fabricated lie as the vice president rather received a very rapturous welcome in the constituency.



The secretary in a statement dated August 3, 2023, clarified that the booing took place when the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ajumako Enyan Essiam was introduced by the MC for the programme.



He stated that it was the DCE who was booed at by some few party people who had come to observe the programme.

The statement condemned the incident while apologising to the DCE Mr Ransford Kwasi Nyarko.







Read the full statement below:



RE: AJUMAKO ENYAN ESSIAM DELEGATES SACK VICE PRESIDENT’S TEAM FOR ATTEMPTING TO DISCREDIT ALAN’S PROMISE OF PAYING POLLING STATION EXECUTIVES*



The attention of the Ajumako Enyan Essiam branch of the New Patriotic Party has been drawn to a video circulating on social media with a fabricated story attached.



It is a total lie that the decent and well-behaved delegates of Ajuamko Enyan Essiam did such a thing to the well-respected Vice President of our country.

Rather ,His Exceency the Vice President ,Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ,.received a very rapturous welcome in Ajumako Enyan Essiam yesterday. His message of hope was well received by the delegates.



The incident in the said video, though unfortunate, took place when the DCE for Ajumako Enyan Essiam was introduced by the MC for the programme. So, it was the DCE who was booed at by some few party people who had come to observe the programme.



We condemn such behaviour’ and apologise to the DCE for Ajumako Enyan. Essiam, Hon Ransford Kwesi Nyarko.



The Vice President delivered a very touching and inspiring message to the good delegates of Ajumako Enyan Essiam which resulted in the delagates giving him a standing ovation and pledging our unflinching support and votes for the Vice President.



The Vice President spoke decently, never attacked any aspirant or his policy. Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia exhibited very sterling leadership qualities through out his speech in Ajuamko Enyan Essiam .



He sounded very measured and reconciliatory and therefore the delegates of Ajuamko Enyan Essiam had no cause to do anything bad to him.

We take this opportunity to thank the Vice President for his visit yesterday and urge him to continue with the decent and reconciliatory manner he has been conducting his campaign.



Please, find attached the original videos of the introduction of the Vice President and the DCE.



Thank you very much.



—signed—



John Yanney



(Constituency Secretary)

