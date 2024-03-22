Wassa East DCE orders queen mother's arrest over galamsey at school backyard

A galamsey site is located right at the backyard of Accra New Town Basic School

The District Chief Executive for Wassa East District in the Western Region, Emmanuel Kwakye has caused the arrest of the queen mother of Accra New Town, Nana Akwah Akua, over unchecked illegal mining (galamsey) activities in the town.

Her arrest followed reports of active galamsey activities taking place at the backyard of Accra New Town Basic School which was threatening the safety of students and the serenity of their learning environment.



According to a report by Despite Media’s Listowel Aboagye Dacosta, the DCE upon hearing of the report went to the town and sought an explanation from the queen about the illegal activities.



She is said to have failed to give tangible reasons for her failure to stop the illegal mining hence the decision by the DCE to cause her arrest to aid police investigation.



Earlier videos showed active galamsey taking place on the school premises with the noise from the machinery causing a distraction to the learners.



However, according to the UTV report, the illegal miners at the time of the DCE’s arrival with the police had packed up from the site and gone into hiding.





Accra New Town D/A Basic School in the Wassa East District of the Western Region, turned galamsey site. #Angel pic.twitter.com/hs4cPSKOEV — ANGEL 102.9 FM (@Angelfm1029) March 19, 2024

Galamseyers are busily hunting for gold just behind a Primary School in Wassa Akropong, located in the Amenfi East Municipal of the Western Region. The noise from their machines used in operation is distracting school activities. pic.twitter.com/2EJa679ebT — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) March 21, 2024

Wassa East: Queen Mother arrested for alleged involvement in Galamsey #UTVNews pic.twitter.com/hbOEVJTifT — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 21, 2024

GA/SARA

GA/SARA



Watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







