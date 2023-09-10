Watch Alan Kyerematen's first public appearance after withdrawing from NPP

Former Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen has been sighted in public for the first time after his withdrawal from the flagbearership race of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Alan was captured at the funeral of his late sister in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, in a video shared by Ghanaian Citizen TV on Facebook, on Saturday, September 9, 2023.



The former NPP flagbearer hopeful was sitting with other family members in a black Kenta cloth and black shades.



He could be seen greeting well-wishers who came to commensurate with him and his family with smiles.



Alan burst into laughter, at a point, while interacting with an activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium.



About Alan’s withdrawal:



Alan Kyerematen, one of the leading members in the NPP flagbearership race, officially withdrew from the race on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

His decision comes just a day before the New Patriotic Party organises balloting for aspirants who will be contesting in the November Congress that is aimed at electing a successor for Nana Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party.



Alan cites the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates conference, among others, as some of the reasons that have informed his decision to drop out of the race.



The announcement confirms earlier reports that the former Trade Minister planned on stepping down when he scheduled a press conference Tuesday afternoon.



That press conference was later postponed until a press statement was released to officially confirm Alan's decision.



It is unclear what Alan will do in the near future. There are unconfirmed reports that he could explore the possibility of running as an independent candidate ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



Alan came third in the Super Delegates Congress, behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

Watch the video below:











BAI/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







