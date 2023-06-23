3
Watch Haruna Iddrisu storm Assin North market to campaign for Gyakye Quayson

Haruna In Assin North Haruna Iddrisu, former minority leader

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The political atmosphere in the Assin North Constituency is high as the date for the constituency’s by-election draws near.

Bigwigs in the two leading political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have trooped to Assin North, canvassing for voters for their party’s candidate.

The former minority leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has been captured in the constituency, campaigning for the NDC candidate for the by-election, James Gyakye Quayson.

In a viral video cited by GhanaWeb, Haruna Iddrisu can be seen moving from table-to-table and shop-to-shop, urging the market women to vote for the NDC candidate.

The market women were so happy to see the former minority leader and could be seen promising to vote for the NDC as they cheered Haruna Iddrisu on.

