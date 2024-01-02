Watch IGP Dampare lead songs and praises at 31st Night service

The Ghana Police Service deserves some commendation for the security it provided during 31st Night services which were held at various churches and worship centres, across the country, to usher Ghanaians into the year 2024.

The police embarked on a 31st December Night Security Tour across the country to reinforce security, ensure safety as well as maintain law and order at the various centres where the crossover services were held.



The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, also led a team to visit some worship centres in the nation’s capital, Accra.



He visited the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) in Kokomlemle, Accra, where the service was been presided over by the chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Ghana, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.



The IGP could not help but lead the congregation himself to sing praises to God for the gift of a new year when he took the microphone to address the congregation.



The IGP and his team could be seen joyfully dancing and singing on the podium in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb.



Watch the video of the IGP and his team singing and dancing below:





BAI/OGB



