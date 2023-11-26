Watch Kennedy Agyapong celebrating Thanksgiving with his children in the US

Kenned Agyapong and his family

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has celebrated a thanksgiving party with 12 of his 22 children in the United States of America (USA).

A video circulating on social media captured the outspoken lawmaker in the midst of his children, commemorating the thanksgiving party.



The family could be seen taking a group video, expressing their gratitude with a resounding chorus of "Happy Thanksgiving."



The video showcased a festive atmosphere, with an array of food, drinks and other celebratory treats being shared among family members.



Scenes in the video featured some of Kennedy Agyapong's children dancing and singing.



Kennedy Agyapong Junior, the second son of the Assin Central MP, was seen moving around with a camera, engaging his siblings in a fun and light-hearted manner.



He quizzed his sisters with their order of birth.

"Number six, how old are you?" he inquired, to which a sibling responded, "I am number 7."



Thanksgiving Day is, annual national holiday in the United States and Canada celebrating the harvest and other blessings of the past year.



Watch the video below:





AM/SARA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.