Watch Mahama celebrate with MPs at the swearing-in of Gyakye Quayson

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanawb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama stormed parliament on Tuesday, July 7, 2023, for the swearing-in of the Member of Parliament (MP)

for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The former president, who is now the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as well as other leading figures of the party, trooped to the floor of the house to celebrate with the party’s MPs.

Mahama, in his black suit, can be seen exchanging pleasantries and congratulating the NDC MPs, who were all in white outfits.

The former president’s presence on the floor led to chants and songs of praise by the MPs and supporters of the party at the gallery of the house.

“WoyƐ yƐ ah JM bƐba, WoyƐ yƐ ah JM bƐba. WoyƐ yƐ ah JM bƐba, WoyƐ yƐ ah JM bƐba,” the MPs and NDC supporters could be heard singing.

