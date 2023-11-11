6
Menu
News

Watch NAPO's reaction as some supporters refer to him as incoming vice president

NAPO Leaving The Ministry Of Information NAPO leaving the Ministry of Information on Thurday, November 9, 2023

Sat, 11 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some supporters of the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), were left disappointed with the response of the minister when they tried to cheer him on.

The supporters could be seen cheering on the minister after his press briefing at the Ministry of Information on November 9, 2023, in a viral video.

“Incoming vice. Vice ooh … vice ooh vice. Our incoming vice president, our incoming vice president,” some of the supporters could be heard exclaiming in the video.

But the NAPO could have none of the chants from his ‘fans’.

He went into his vehicle without entertaining them, to their disappointment.

His driver then sped off after blowing his horn three times for them to make way.

“Ehi NAPO, he has dodged us,” one man could be held saying.

Watch NAPO’s reaction in the video below:



BAI/NOQ

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: