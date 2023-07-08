2
Menu
News

Watch NPP MP's priceless reaction to Ursula Owusu's argument during anti-LGBTQ+ debate

Video Archive
Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The reaction of the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, to arguments being made by his colleague MP for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, caught the eye of many Ghanaians.

Atta Akyea, who was sitting close to Ursula Owusu-Ekuful during the debt and was focused on his phone, gazed at Ursula in a reprehensive manner immediately after she uses the word “anal sex”.

As Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, was becoming aggressive during her submission, Atta Akyea, who appeared shocked, started looking at her from head to toe.

The Abuakwa South MP, who is a former Minister for Works and Housing, at a point could be seen smiling when Ursula urged women who are being forced to have annual sex to report their patterners to the police.

He then started looking at the minister with a straight face as she was listing sexual acts including the use of sex toys which are unnatural carnal knowledge under the laws of Ghana.

Watch the Atta Akyea reaction below:

BAI/OGB

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Related Articles: