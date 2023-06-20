4
Watch NPP supporters sing praises of Alan at a Bawumia campaign event in VP’s t-shirts

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The atmosphere in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is becoming tense as the party gears up for its super delegates congress to choose the top five candidates for its presidential primaries in November 2023.

The 11 candidates who would be contesting in the congress have hit the ground running, campaigning across the country to make their case to the party’s delegates.

There was some drama at one of the campaign events which was supposedly for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

A viral video of the said event showed supporters of the NPP chanting songs of Alan Kyerematen at a campaign event meant for the vice president.

The supporters, who were mostly in Bawumia branded t-shirts could be heard clapping and singing; “Amanfo) Alan na Ɛ ba no, monhwƐ nu! MonhwƐ no! Alan ne ba no, monhwƐ no!”

The moderator for the event, who was initially dancing, could not believe his ears when he heard the name.

After smiling for a while, he exclaimed “herh!”

Watch a video of the incident below:



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:





You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:







IB/WA

