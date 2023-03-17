1
Watch Otumfuo’s arrival at the 56th Congregation of KNUST

Otumfuo Cars The vehicle Otumfuo arrived in at the 56th Congregation of KNUST

Fri, 17 Mar 2023

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been holding its 56th Congregation since Tuesday, March 14, 2023 for graduates of the school who completed their programmes in 2022.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is the Chancellor of the university, was in attendance on the first day of the in-person session of the congregation on Friday.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed the moment, the monarch of the Ashanti Kingdom, arrived at the congregation.

The monarch’s Benz S class was part of his convoy of about 8 cars including land cruisers that arrived at the venue for the congregation.

The Asantehene, amid drumming and the blowing of trumpets, alighted from his Benz S class and proceed to the venue for the 56th Congress, the Great Hall of KNUST.

He was welcomed by some academics before entering the wall.

