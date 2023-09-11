Watch Otumfuo's departure for Scotland to deliver a lecture on traditional leadership

Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Sunday, September 10, 2023, departed Ghana onboard a Vista Jet flight destined for Scotland.

According to a report by Manhyia-owned Opemsuo Radio, the main purpose of the King’s travel is to deliver a keynote address on “Traditional Leadership in Modern Society” at the St. Andrews Africa Summit (SAASUM), at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.



A video of Otumfuo’s departure shows a number of chiefs and subjects massed up at the Kumasi International Airport to bid him farewell.



The St Andrews Africa Summit (SAASUM) is a student-led initiative that promotes a versatile discussion about Africa, Africans and African Affairs.



SAASUM’s primary objective is to provide a platform that stimulates a critical dialogue about the common discourses concerning Africa by bringing together the professional, student and the academic. We aim to provide participants with an all-encompassing understanding of the trends currently shaping African Affairs.



Ahead of Otumfuo’s lecture, SAASUM has shared details about the Ashanti King profiling his role in various aspects including bridging the gap between the Kingdom of Asante and the British monarchy as well the Asantehene’s influence on education in Ghana.





GA/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



