Watch US teenagers build a computer lab from scratch for a basic school in Tema

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some youth from the United States of America (US) are reportedly in Ghana to help with the country’s educational infrastructure.

According to journalist Umaru Sanda, the American youth comprises teenage boys and girls from Utah and other states in the US.

He caught up with them as they were building from scratch a computer lab for a basic school at Asutsuare Junction, a suburb of Team, in the Greater Accra Region.

The journalist shared a video of the American teenagers digging and engaging in all sorts of activities at a construction site.

Umaru, in a post shared on Twitter on Sunday, June 18, 2023, indicated that they laid the bricks of the lab to the level it had gotten to by themselves.

“In my village, Asutsuare Junction, teenage boys and girls, most of them from Utah and other states in the US have been digging, shovelling, and laying blocks to put up a computer lab for my basic school.

“They flew here to come brighten my village. Let's volunteer to build Ghana,” parts of the tweet he shared read.

View audio-visuals of the American youth building a computer lab in Ghana below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
