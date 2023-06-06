Watch a container trailer crash into several vehicles at Sokoban

A container trailer, over the weekend, crashed into several vehicles on a road in Sokoban in the Nhyiaeso Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The container trailer, in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, lost control and crashed into several vehicles in front of it.



The huge vehicle initially pushed a sprinter which was directly in front of it, and then it forced a a public transport mini-van (trotro) off the road.



This led to a collision involving at least five vehicles.



Some residents can be seen in the video praying and crying for help.



According to a social media user who shared the video, Sokoban Fatilow-Jounalist, the road the accident occurred on has become a death trap because of its poor nature.

He indicated that on April 10, 2023, Easter Monday, three people died in an accident at the same spot.



He asked whether the Member of Parliament for the area, Stephen Amoah, is aware his constituents are dying on the Sokoban road.



