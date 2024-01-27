Watch a near-fist exchange between Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong at polling centre

Ralph Agyapong (L), Francis Asenso-Boakye (R)

Bantama constituency witnessed a near-fist exchange between the incumbent MP, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and one of his challengers, Ralph Agyapong.

The tension between the two began when the incumbent was accused by the camp of Ralph of coming delegates in the guise of having a morning devotion with them.



After Asenso-Boakye cast his vote, he went to the policemen present to address some concerns. Shortly after, Ralph Agyapong also came to the scene visibly agitated.



The encounter quickly turned into a heated argument, with the two aspirants on the brink of physical confrontation.



In a video shared by Accra-based TV3, Asenso-Boakye's supporters could be seen attempting to restrain him while urging him to remain calm.



Amidst the chaos, the incumbent MP can be heard questioning, "Do you want to threaten me?"

In an interview with the media, the incumbent MP narrated what transpired saying: “Bantama elections are always like that, the end will justify whatever is being done now. The guy was upset because I was singing and he mentioned that if I really respect myself, I shouldn't sing. I didn't see the point.”



Ralph on the other hand accused the MP of acting unprofessionally by singing at the polling centre while elections were ongoing.



“As a minister of state when you come to an election centre, at least you have to exhibit some professionalism. The man came here singing ‘Awurade waa ka’ in front of the delegate. I responded and said to him that he was a minister of state and at least he should recognise that fact, and he shouldn't be making noise.



"Then the police instructed both of us to sit at a place and they were discussing with us the electoral process and they made us understand that we have to calm our tempers. Then he started insulting,” said Ralph.



To him, the conduct of Asenso-Boakye would not be accepted in any other country.

“Ghanaians should look at the kind of minister we have, a minister of works and housing, very unprofessional. If it had been in any other country, do you think this gentleman would be made a minister of state?” he questioned.



Watch the videos below.





BREAKING



Asenso and Ralph nearly exchange fisticuff. Ralph claims Asenso was singing at the voting center and to him it was "unprofessional"



Police has restored calm, men separated.#ElectionCommandCentre#3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/ryiw0SCCfk — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) January 27, 2024

Agyapong ebusua like fight too much????????



Ralph and Kennedy Agyapong pic.twitter.com/NcnM0qCM82 — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) January 27, 2024

