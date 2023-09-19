Watch as 2 police officers in Kumasi ride indiscriminately on official bikes

In a concerning incident, two police officers in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, have been captured in a video, engaging in an indiscriminate act while both riding on motorbikes.

The footage, captured by GhanaWeb, shows the two police officers riding on motorbikes, with one of them supporting his right leg on the leg-rest of the other vehicle, as if to help pull each other along.



One of the officers is seen in the typical black police uniform, while the other one is in a plain one.



Also, between the two officers, one of them had a crash helmet on, while the other did not have any on.



A careful look at the registration plate of one of the bikes shows the number GP 6601, clearly showing that they were on official motorbikes of the Ghana Police Service.



