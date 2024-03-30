Watch as Bawumia displays his dancing skills at Kwahu

Dr. Bawumia (middle) together with some leaders of the NPP

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been spotted among members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) exhibiting his dancing skills as they embark on the ‘It is possible’ unity walk in Kwahu.

In a video shared by EDHUB on their X page and reported by GhanaWeb, Dr. Bawumia was seen wearing a T-shirt and tracksuit, dancing to the music being played while nodding his head.



The vice president persisted in showcasing his dancing skills, leading the crowd while accompanied by some members of the NPP as they all jammed to the music.



Some of the notable personalities spotted at the unity walk include NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto; the current Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey; and other leading members of the party.



The unity walk dubbed “It is possible” is geared towards galvanizing support for the party while announcing its readiness ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Dr. Bawumia will be competing with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and other candidates of the various political parties in the upcoming elections.

Easter festivities are ongoing in the country with Kwahu being one of the areas of attraction for people.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia demonstrated his dancing skills at the ongoing 'It is possible' unity walk at Kwahu.

