Watch as barber rains curses on KMA officials for allegedly demolishing his shop

A barber in Kumasi, by name Tawiah, was left enraged after officials of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) reportedly demolished his barbering shop because it was situated at an unauthorised location.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, showed the man, who was in his 30s, raining curses at the KMA officials for destroying his shop, which he said was the source of income for his family.



According to him, the KMA officials went hard to demolish his container after taking huge sums of money from him.



He therefore called on the gods of River Afram and Antoa Nyamaa, a popular river god deity, to deal with all the officials who perpetuated the misdeed to him and his family.



The man can be seen throwing eggs on the ground after every invocation as he was crying about how he is going to take care of his family.



“… they took my money and they have also destroyed my container. The gods of River Afram and Antoa, I call on you to deal with them.

“Let this curse not be reversed wherever they go to reverse it if I’m not present,” the man could be heard saying in Twi as he was breaking the eggs on the ground.



Watch a video of the incident below:









An enraged barber, whose shop was demolished by authorities for setting up at an unauthorized location, openly rained curses on anyone involved in the exercise. pic.twitter.com/kI72Q5udXV — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) December 5, 2023

