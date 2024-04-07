Watch as youth of Sefwi Akontombra seize volumes of fuel allegedly heading to a galamsey site

The tanks of fuel which were allegedly heading to a galamsey site

The youth of Sefwi Akontombra District in the Western North Region seized volumes of fuel allegedly heading to an illegal mining (galamsey) site in the area.

They reportedly intercepted a vehicle which was loaded with tanks of fuel and handed the fuel over to the Ghana Police Service.



A viral video of the seizure showed the youth climbing onto the truck which was transporting at least four tanks of fuel.



They also stopped a pick-up truck which was accompanying the truck and ordered the driver to step out.



The youth of Sefwi Akontombra have vowed not to let galamsey continue in their communities because it is destroying their lands and water bodies.



They have on a number of occasions organised demonstrations calling on the government to help stop the menace in their communities.

The Member of Parliament for Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, is reportedly in support of the actions of the youth to stop galamsey and has on several occasions made contributions to support their efforts.



Watch a video of the seizure below:





