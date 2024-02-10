Watch footage of market women in Accra donating monies to the Kotoka Trust Fund in 1967

Just a year after Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown in a coup on February 24, 1966, his successor Major General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka assumed the position as Head of State of Ghana.

His rather short-lived regime was plagued by the infamous ‘Guitar Boy’ controversy which resulted in an abortive coup attempt involving junior officers of the Reconnaissance Regiment. Kotoka was later assassinated by one Lt. Moses Yeboah at a spot located in Accra which has now been named after him - Kotoka International Airport.



Prior to his demise, General Kotoka’s regime set up the Kotoka Trust Fund in 1967 to help raise funding to support governance related activities after Nkrumah’s overthrow.



A footage showing market women from Makola making donations towards the Fund has emerged online.



The 1967 footage captures a long queue of these market women making cash donations towards the Trust at a special fund-raising ceremony organised jointly by the Makola Market Women's Association and Board of Trustees of the Kotoka Trust Fund.



According to information available on lawsghana.com, the Trust Fund was originally known as the ‘General Kotoka Trust’. It served as a corporate body perpetual succession and a common seal.

The Trust had the power to acquire, hold and dispose of any movable and immovable property. Collections or donations made into the Trust Fund however began on May 5, 1967.



The Trust Fund was set up under the patronage of the following persons as detailed by lawsghana.com;



• Lt.-Gen. J. A. Ankrah, Chairman of the National Liberation Council



• Mr. J. W. K. Harlley, Vice-Chairman of the National Liberation Council and Inspector-General of Police



• Nana Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II, K. B. E., Asantehene

• Nii Amugi II, Ga Manche



• Nana Ofori Atta II, Okyenhene, Eastern Region



• Asantilow, Sandema-Nab, Vice-President, Upper Region House of Chiefs



• Nana Otu XI, Abakrampahene, Central Region



• Nana Kusi Appea, Omanhene, of Wenchi, Brong-Ahafo Region

• Togbe Adzatekpor VI, Paramount Chief of Avatime State



• Mr. J. A. Braimah, Kenyasewura, Northern Region



• Nana Kwamina Anaisie IV, Paramount Chief of Dutch Sekondi,Western Region.









Footage of Market women in Accra making a donation to the kotoka fund, 1967. The donations were made at a special fund-raising ceremony organised jointly by the makola market women's association and the board of trustees of the kotoka trust fund. pic.twitter.com/jfzOjLp9iB — GHANA FACTS & HISTORY (@GhanaianMuseum) February 5, 2024

MA/EK