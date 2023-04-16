10
Watch how Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was welcomed at Harvard University

Bawumia Bawumia3211 Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to be the Guest of Honour at this year’s Harvard Africa Development Conference at the Harvard Law School in the United States of America.

When the Vice President arrived with his entourage, he was given a warm welcome.

A video shared by Majority Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh showed Dr. Bawumia shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with the team that came to welcome him.

The Conference, according to the Vice President’s spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako, will be held on the 15th and 16th of April 2023.

The vice president is expected to deliver a speech on some important issues about Africa’s development.

“The Vice President HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will address the 2023 edition of the Harvard Africa Development Conference at the Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts in the United States as the Guest of Honour,” he said.

The Conference, which is organized annually by the African caucus of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and the Harvard African Law Association, will be held on the 15th and 16th of April 2023.

“As the Guest of Honour, Vice President Bawumia will deliver the keynote address. The Africa Development Conference convenes students, academia, and practitioners to highlight and explore critical issues related to the development of the African continent’s development,” a release dated April 11, 2023, and signed by Dr. Gideon Boako said.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
