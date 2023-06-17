Watch how NPP supporters besieged party's headquarters to show support for Bawumia

Scenes from the headquarters when Dr Bawumia whent to file his nomination

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, June 17, 2023, filed his nomination for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

Scenes at the NPP Headquarters, where the nomination was filed, were unbelievable.



Not only did more than 120 members of parliament and ministers of state accompany the vice president in buses, but tens of thousands of NPP supporters trooped to the NPP headquarters to show their support for Bawumia.



It was nearly impossible for the vice president to enter the party’s offices to submit his forms as the compound of the NPP headquarters was filled to the brim with people.



It took muscled bodyguards to push the supporters away to create a path for Dr Bawumia and his wife to proceed to the office.



The vice president is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and 7 other people, for the NPP flagbearership position.



Watch scenes from the NPP headquarters when Bawumia went to file his nomination below:

Massive support for Dr. Bawumia as he files his presidential nomination forms at NPP Head Office#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/ytmbs23ivs — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 16, 2023

IB/OGB