Watch how UG students jump through car windows to battle for seat

A video circulating on social media has drawn attention to the intense competition for seats on a school bus at the University of Ghana, where medical students are seen resorting to extreme measures to secure a spot for their daily commute to off-campus classes.

In the viral video, students from the University of Ghana's School of Biomedical and Allied Health can be seen engaged in a fierce battle for seats on a school bus. As their classes are primarily held outside the university's premises, many students rely on this bus service to reach their off-campus destinations.



The video captures a chaotic scene as students desperately vie for the limited number of available seats, resulting in some resorting to jumping through the bus windows in an attempt to avoid being late or to secure their preferred spot.



The competition is so intense that even female students can be seen participating in this struggle, illustrating how the situation has become a survival of the fittest.



With the bus branded as the "School of Biomedical and Allied Health" transport, it appears that this particular service caters to the needs of medical students.

