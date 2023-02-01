Watch how Wa Central MP displayed his boxing skills

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.
Rashid Pelpuo, the Member of Parliament for Wa Central, has been spotted in a social media video available to Ghanaweb showcasing his boxing prowess in what is thought to be a preparatory session ahead of the NDC primaries.
The MP can be seen in the 21 second video dressed in a brown long sleeve and moving his hands and head with astonishing speed as if he is in a boxing ring with his opponent.
Radio Tamale shared the aforementioned video on their Facebook page with the caption; “Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo’s sarcastic response to his opponents ahead of the NDC’s parliamentary primaries leading up to 2024”.
Watch the video below;
