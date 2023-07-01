Watch how constituents mercilessly taunted Charles Opoku after spending campaign cash at Assin North

The just-ended Assin North elections which came off on Tuesday, saw a wide margin of votes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.

James Gyakye Quayson polled a total of 17,245 votes representing 57.56% of the total votes cast against his contender; Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who polled 12,360 votes, representing 42.15% of the total votes cast.



Charles Opoku’s loss came with a lot of reactions considering what many said were prior tactics by the NPP to frustrate their contender’s candidate.



One of these was captured on video where Charles Opoku was being taunted and teased by some constituents; some of whom were clad in NDC colours and paraphernalia.



Playing a popular local gospel song; ‘Wayi adesua a 3da makoma so’, these persons created their own lyrics to reiterate the fact that they had spent the NPP candidate’s campaign monies but had voted against him.



“Y’adi, y’adi, y’adi ooo, Charles Opoku sika no y’adi. Ninyinaa asa…,” they sang, words that translated; “we’ve spent Charles Opoku’s monies, it is all finished”.



Meanwhile, the third contender in the Assin North by-election race; Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, representing 0.29% of the overall tally.

