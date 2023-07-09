5
Menu
News

Watch how flood washed away properties in Ho

Video Archive
Sun, 9 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The capital town of the Volta Region, Ho, was hit by torrential rains on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The rainstorm, which lasted for about two hours, flooded most parts of the city leading to the collapse of several stores around the Asogli palace with damages running into millions of cedis, according to reports.

A major storm drain traversing the Asogli palace overflowed, flooding the frontage of the palace to a depth of about four feet of flood water.

Videos of the flooding in Ho are now going viral.

One of the videos shared by GHOne TV shared showed properties of some residents close to a market being washed away by the floods.

The market women looked on helplessly as the flood washed away their properties.

Some of the women could be seen yelling as their goods were being washed away.

Watch a video of the Ho floods below:



BAI/OGB

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Related Articles: