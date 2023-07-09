Watch how flood washed away properties in Ho

The capital town of the Volta Region, Ho, was hit by torrential rains on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The rainstorm, which lasted for about two hours, flooded most parts of the city leading to the collapse of several stores around the Asogli palace with damages running into millions of cedis, according to reports.



A major storm drain traversing the Asogli palace overflowed, flooding the frontage of the palace to a depth of about four feet of flood water.



Videos of the flooding in Ho are now going viral.



One of the videos shared by GHOne TV shared showed properties of some residents close to a market being washed away by the floods.



The market women looked on helplessly as the flood washed away their properties.

Some of the women could be seen yelling as their goods were being washed away.



