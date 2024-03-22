Watch how gold 'thief' breaks down as galamseyers threaten to bury him alive

The alleged thief was forced into a 'grave' amidst threats of burying him alive

An alleged thief was made to say his last prayers as a group of illegal miners (galamsey operators) put a gun to his head after catching him raiding their site.

In a viral video, the galamseyers are seen shouting instructions to the alleged thief, who was caught attempting to steal their processed gold ore.



The location and time of the video are not determined; however, the miners are seen asking the thief to enter a pit while instructing him to say his last prayers.



“I am pleading with you. Please forgive me... this is goodbye to my family...” the alleged thief said amid tears.



The furious miners are also seen pumping an action gun while the thief was being forced to enter a pit.



It is, however, not known what became of the alleged thief as the video is cut short when he was forced to enter the pit with a pan on his head.



Watch the video below:

Illegal miners (galamseyers) dug a pit in an attempt to buřy al!ve a thief they caught at the site at night while trying to steal their processed gold ore. The panicked suspect, held at gunpo!nt, couldn't hold back his tears as he cried for help. pic.twitter.com/2sMXaJFL6R — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) March 20, 2024

GA/SARA