Watch how some NDC delegates went haywire when Asiedu Nketiah went to voting area

A significant size of the delegates for the 10th Congress of the National Democratic Congress went haywire the moment National Chairman hopeful, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah vacated his seat at the podium for the pitch where the voting was ongoing.

There was near-pandemonium as most of the delegates who were in the queue to vote rushed out of the queue and went in the direction of Asiedu Nketiah.



There were chants of his popular nickname "General Mosquito' as his supporters wanted to have a feel of him.



Security personnel at the stadium had to rush to the place to restore calm and allow voting to resume.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah eventually returned to the tent created for the dignitaries to assume his seat.

Asiedu Nketiah is contesting Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo for the National Chairman role of the NDC.



Watch the incident below

