Watch moment Akufo-Addo met Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North

Akua Donkor with Akufo-Addo at the NPP's final rally in Assin North

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo graced the final rally of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Assin North on June 25 ahead of the June 27 by-election.

He drummed support for the NPP's Charles Opoku stating that he was by far a better candidate than James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Just as he finished his speech and was about to return to his seat, he turned only to find Akua Donkor, founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) behind him, spotting a cheerful look.



A surprised Akufo-Addo went on to dance along with Akua Donkor, with the latter requesting and getting a photo opportunity with the president as the teeming crowd sang along.



The Assin North by-elect came about after the ouster of Quayson as lawmaker via a Supreme Court ruling citing processes leading to his nomination as parliamentary candidate in 2020.



He has been retained as the NDC's candidate and will come up against Charles Opoku with analysts predicting a close race that could go in favour of the NPP.

Watch the Akufo-Addo, Akua Donkor meeting below:







You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







SARA