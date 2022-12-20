2
Watch passenger, mate fight over new transport fares

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Road transport operators announced a 15.3 percent reduction in transport fares starting on Sunday, December 19, 2022.

Reports indicate not all public transport drivers are adhering to the new fares they have been directed to charge, which has led to confusion in some vehicles.

A viral video cited by GhanaWeb showed a bus conductor (mate)

fighting with a male passenger over the new fares on Monday morning.

The mate was insisting on charging the old fare before the over 15 percent reduction was announced and was blocking the passenger from alighting from the vehicle.

One of the passengers in the vehicle could be saying in Twi, "the fares have been reduced, but you are still charging the old fares."

As the two men were struggling, the mate called the passenger a fool, which resulted in the man slapping him (the mate), leading to fisticuffs in the vehicle.

One woman, who appears to be in the passenger's company, could also be heard saying; "Daddy, leave him and let us go. Baba leave him."

The driver and some passengers were trying to separate the two men but to no avail.

Watch the incident in the video below:

1

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
